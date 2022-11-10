Spotlight On Australian Ballet

Not Available

This film reveals the roots of ballet in Australia and the story of the overseas dancers who brought their art to Australia. This encouraged the rise of local dancers who proved themselves adept in the classic ballets of Russia, France and Great Britain. It traces the birth of Australian choreography, decor and mounting with Australian dancers shown performing an Australian musical composition with Australian themes. Influential figures such as Edouard Borovansky, Tchinarova and Margot Stevenson are featured as well as the Borovansky Ballet, the Ballet Guild and the Bodenwieser Modern Expressive Ballet.