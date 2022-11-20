Not Available

Lana (17) is a girl from an average Zagreb family. She‘s getting ready to spend the night with her boyfriend Igor (25). On their way to the concert they decide to make love in a taxi owned by Igor‘s friend. This should‘ve been Lana‘s first time. Things went wrong when their intimate encounter got interrupted by the noises from another taxi. There was a robbery and attempted murder going on. Lana wanted to stop their love game, but Igor has forced her to continue. Lana ran away from him and met Irena (17) in a nightclub, a troubled girl who‘s been spending the night in search for drugs. A series of circumstances join Lana and Irena together while they wander the city.