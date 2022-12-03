Not Available

For nearly two weeks in 1864, the titans fo the Civil War -- Union General Ulysses S. Grant and Confederate General Robert E. Lee -- classed violently at the crossroads of Spotsylvania Courthouse, Virginia. In this painstakingly accurate and stunningly beautiful documentary, Wide Awake Films takes you onto the Virginia battlefield and into the trenches. As cannons and muskets roar, you'll hear the actual thoughts and words of soldiers who experienced the horrors of Spotsylvania in May 1864.