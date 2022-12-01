Not Available

In 2010 the inconceivable happened for the LGBTQ community in Mexico: same-sex marriage became a reality, but only for residents of the capital, Mexico City. Three couples from Guadalajara City in the Jalisco County decide to travel to the state capital to get married. Their goal is to return to their province and city and fight for legal and social recognition as a new Mexican family. For them, marriage is a strategy to extend the right to equal marriage to the rest of the country. They never imagined that their struggle would change the face of the nation.