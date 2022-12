Not Available

It is spring and grandma Margara teaches her four grandchildren how to plant in little flowerpots. Three of them decide to fly away from the family patio they live in and go out to discover the world. Years pass, grandma gets older and those who left are present, in their own way... but never like the ones that stayed. Distance might not bring a return and people can come back or not. But spring, yes, spring will always come back.