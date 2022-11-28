Not Available

Feinstein's "Spring and Winter" explores themes present throughout her oeuvre. The narrative is derived from Giambattista Basile's "Sun, Moon, and Talia" (1634), which is considered the original version of the "Sleeping Beauty" story. Fairy tales, kitsch, and the intricacies of femininity commingle as Feinstein performs as a paper doll, maiden, and crone. The spaces between the dichotomies of fiction and reality, young and old, sexual and pure are disclosed within the scope of feminine identity within this film.