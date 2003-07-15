Spring Bears Love

A connected series of love notes scribbled in library art books convinces gawky grocery store clerk Hyun-chae (Bae Doo-na) that a mystery man - known only as 'Vincent' - is pursuing a relationship with her. Meanwhile, an infatuated pal from her high-school days - shy, quirky subway driver Dong-ha (Kim Nam-jin) - relocated to Seoul to ACTUALLY pursue a relationship with her, which she rejects in favor of the ersatz paper chase provided by her mystery man, going so far as to pawn Dong-ha off on her friend at one point.
|Kim Nam-jin
|Lee Dong-ha
|Yoon Ji-hye
|Mi-ran
|Jong-shin Yun
|Ji-seok
|Hyeon-kyeong Lim
|So-hee
|Yoon Jong-shin
|Ji-seok
|Doona Bae
|Jeong Hyun-jae
