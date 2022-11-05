Spring Blossoms is a parable about the Chinese youth culture and what's important to the younger generation when it comes to romance. It starred a new wave of seventies, Shaw's beauties, Lily Li, Shu Pei-pei and Essie Lin-chia as single women looking for love. It's a triple-decker romantic bus ride on a road to nowhere speeding toward a low bridge. Only Lily Li became successful via her martial-arts abilities, so awesomely featured in Jackie Chan's The Young Master.
|Shu Pei-Pei
|Chen Jie Yu
|Lily Li Li-Li
|Chen Mei Yu
|Chen Yan-Yan
|Mrs Chen
|Chin Feng
|Yao Xin Nong
|Essie Lin Chia
|Zhao Jing Lan
|Cheung Kwong-Chiu
|Zhao De Zhu
