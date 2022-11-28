Spring Eddy

Not Available

Eddy, a small-time Chicago criminal with a penchant for dim-witted schemes, is on the run. After ripping off his boss, Eddy hightails it for Mexico, but gets distracted by a pretty hitchhiker on the way. What begins as a simple tryst ends with Eddy beaten up, broken down, and penniless in Wynot, TX. Inadvertently witnessing a murder by Willet Nash, the county's all powerful Sheriff, Eddy tries to hold up a bank and make a run for it, but his cockamamie plan goes awry and he's caught in the act by Nash himself. Eddy's only chance to make it out of jail alive is his fiancé Jeannie, who he left jilted at the alter back in Chicago.