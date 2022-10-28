Spring Has Come

Not Available

Riko, who will begin university in Tokyo in spring, journeys there from Hiroshima in February with her father to find a place for her to live. On their travels, they meet various colorful characters. The father remembers his late wife, and raising his daughter alone. Their fun time together is tinged with the knowledge that it is about to end. Rakugo performer Kyotaro Yanagiya appears in his first leading film role, and rising star Anna Ishii plays the sensitive Riko. The eccentric supporting cast includes Romi Park, Akihiro Kakuta, Keiko Yanagawa, Kei Ishibashi, LaSalle Ishii, and Momiji Yamamura.