Spring of the Goslings

Following the intervention of his mother, Barbara ( Tamara Buciuceanu-baptism ), the young Ionut ( Horatiu ), a graduate student at the Faculty of Agronomy, is assigned to perform summer practice Viişoara village. His parents, Barbara and Toderaş ( Dem Radulescu ) waits at the train station in Pogoanele fanfare announced the day of arrival, but the young man down from Mocăniţă the previous station and walk over the hills, through the Aries River and through the woods. He enters the village astride the colt Valjean, causing laughter villagers and shame to his mother.