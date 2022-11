Not Available

The Santa Semana, the week before Easter, is a major celebration in Malaga, Spain. Dozens of processions move through the streets with beautiful floats. During this annual ritual, the Cofradía Jesus El Rico y Maria Santissima Del Amor Brotherhood has the right on Holy Wednesday to give one of three prisoners chosen in advance his freedom. The film shows the three prisoners speculate about their release, while the brotherhood decorates the floats. (filmcommission.nl)