The French language version of the film Spring Shower by Pal Fejos. he story of a poor girl driven out of her village when she becomes pregnant by her employer's wealthy fiance, finding refuge working as a maid in a brothel. After her daughter is taken from her, however, she falls into alcoholism and dies. A maid in Heaven as she was on earth, she saves her daughter from befalling a similar fate by "emptying her mop bucket" on her daughter's head via a rain shower at a pivotal moment.