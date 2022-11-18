Spring Storms - KOB

Not Available

In stormy Manchuria, Japanese spies infiltrate the Russian army command, a young widow makes the officers’ blood race, and a nauseating German reporter who tells corny jokes attempts to ensnare the saucy, smart-mouthed daughter of the general. Created by the extremely successful Jewish-Czech composer Jaromír Weinberger, Spring Storms was premiered in Berlin just ten days before the National Socialists seized power. The curtain soon fell permanently and irrevocably on this idiosyncratic operetta. Now, 87 years later, it will be lifted again for Barrie Kosky’s new production.