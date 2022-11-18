Not Available

Spring Storms - KOB

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    In stormy Manchuria, Japanese spies infiltrate the Russian army command, a young widow makes the officers’ blood race, and a nauseating German reporter who tells corny jokes attempts to ensnare the saucy, smart-mouthed daughter of the general. Created by the extremely successful Jewish-Czech composer Jaromír Weinberger, Spring Storms was premiered in Berlin just ten days before the National Socialists seized power. The curtain soon fell permanently and irrevocably on this idiosyncratic operetta. Now, 87 years later, it will be lifted again for Barrie Kosky’s new production.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images