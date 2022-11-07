Springtime in Pattaya

Not Available

Handsome and young, Shih Hsing flew to Bangkok with his close friend Ping Ho with the hope to find his father who was a rich merchant. However, he found that his father died for a long time owing to business failure. Shih wandered in the street and met Liu Kun, who was as poor. The three poor fellows had great hopes that one day fortune would knock on their door. Rich merchant Chen Chi-ching came Bangkok for sight-seeing. Local businessman Hu Te-piao tried hard to get him invest on entertainment business. Chen hated being disturbed, he found Shih look like himself and asked Shih to impersonate him to meet Hu. Shih was pleased to do so as the pay was high. The three had a good time, they find girls and enjoying it very much.