Oversize garden pests overcome the springtime urge to garden. The story opens in the spring. A caveman starts working in his garden, where a humongous locust comes and eats his goods. After going inside, he finds another huge (Stone Age-sized) bug at the table eating. The caveman then makes his own meal, only to be infested at his door by bees! It's caveman vs. big bugs in this hilarious entry, loaded with great gags plus caricatures of Groucho and Harpo Marx.