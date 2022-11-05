1942

Springtime in the Rockies

  • Music

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 5th, 1942

Studio

Not Available

Broadway partners Vicky Lane and Dan Christy have a tiff over Christy's womanizing. Jealous Vicky takes up with her old flame and former dance partner, Victor Price, and Dan's career takes a nosedive. In hopes of rekindling their romance and getting Vicky back on the boards with him, Dan follows her to a ritzy resort in the Canadian Rockies, where she and Victor are about to open their new act. But things get complicated when Dan wakes after a bender to find that he's hired an outlandish Latin secretary, Rosita Murphy, which makes Vicky think he's just up to his old tricks again.

Cast

John PayneDan Christy
Carmen MirandaRosita Murphy
Cesar RomeroVictor Prince
Charlotte GreenwoodPhoebe Gray
Edward Everett HortonMcTavish
Harry JamesHarry James

