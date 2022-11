Not Available

Heinz Wallberg conducts the world-class Vienna Symphonic Orchestra, soprano Sylvia Geszty and tenor Adolf Dallapozza in this concert featuring the works of six master composers. The program features Franz von Suppé's "Overture: Poet and Peasant," Joseph Strauss's "Village Swallows from Austria," Johann Strauss's "Intermezzo from the operetta and more," Antonin Dvorák's "Three Slavonic Dances" and works by Karl Millöcker and Karl Zeller.