Four boys, friends and cousins, in between adolescence and adulthood, make the most of their holidays. Followers of Renoir, with pure simplicity and casualness, emancipated from the ponderousness of a script, these four boys involve us in the nonchalance of their idleness, and in their free-flowing futility. In the course of some idle-talk, of a carefree swim in the river of time, or the vacuity of a summer evening, the memory of communist past resurfaces.