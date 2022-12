Not Available

Now Balthasar, the true murderer of the shepherd, has had to take the place of his brother Friedrich in the glass coffin of the crypt. Thus Friedrich Freiherr von Kuhlbanz has finally found peace in the shadow realm. But Maja is still looking for a way to him and sticks to her love for Friedrich. Apparently, however, Balthasar wants to use her longing to satisfy his thirst for revenge on von Kuhlbanz. A victim and black magic come just at the right time with his diabolical plan.