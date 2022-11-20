Not Available

Eric Iberg’s first ski movie that was released in 2000 called ‘Spun’ The film takes place in a era when freestyle skiing was changing. This was the first season twin tip skis where on sale to the public. Spun features the skiing of Phil Belanger, Phil Larose, Phil Dion, JF Cusson, Julien Regnier, Mickeal Deschenaux, Baptiste Collom-Patten, JP Auclair, Philou, Vincent Dorian, Candide Thovex, Mike Laroach, Dash Longe, Eric Pollard, CR Johnson, Evan Raps, Shane Anderson, and Skogen Sprang.