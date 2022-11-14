Not Available

Spunk is an experimental documentary where reality and virtual reality blend into a surrealistic sexual collage. 36 minutes long, it showcases digital sex with webcams, mobile phones and the fantasies the participants live through the digital media. Spunk has two parts. In the first it references the internet aesthetics and online gay cruising through time. In the second it transports the viewer into a fantasy world. In those virtual settings horny men openly demonstrate their cyber sexuality.