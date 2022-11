Not Available

For those that like to see beautiful women oozing spermy stuff, superstud Mick Blue and his BAM Productions have a gooey treat in store. “Spunked” is a marathon of raw, nasty, asshole-gaping sodomy loaded up with messy injections of viscous — and decidedly cum-like — lubricant. Mick’s luscious anal chicks get their tits frosted and their holes filled with thick, spunky slime in POV-style scenes!