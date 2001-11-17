2001

Spy Game

  • Action
  • Crime
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 17th, 2001

Studio

Universal Pictures

Veteran spy Nathan Muir is on the verge of retiring from the CIA when he learns that his one-time protégé and close friend, Tom Bishop, is a political prisoner sentenced to die in Beijing. Although their friendship has been marred by bad blood and resentment, Muir agrees to take on the most dangerous mission of his career and rescue Bishop.

Cast

Robert RedfordNathan D. Muir
Brad PittTom Bishop
Catherine McCormackElizabeth Hadley
Stephen DillaneCharles Harker
Larry BryggmanTroy Folger
Marianne Jean-BaptisteGladys Jennip

