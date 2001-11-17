Veteran spy Nathan Muir is on the verge of retiring from the CIA when he learns that his one-time protégé and close friend, Tom Bishop, is a political prisoner sentenced to die in Beijing. Although their friendship has been marred by bad blood and resentment, Muir agrees to take on the most dangerous mission of his career and rescue Bishop.
|Robert Redford
|Nathan D. Muir
|Brad Pitt
|Tom Bishop
|Catherine McCormack
|Elizabeth Hadley
|Stephen Dillane
|Charles Harker
|Larry Bryggman
|Troy Folger
|Marianne Jean-Baptiste
|Gladys Jennip
