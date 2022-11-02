The plot of this film has a young beautiful spy from North Korea going south to capture another rogue spy. She goes undercover at Burger King and soon she's battling with her co-workers for the affections of the local boys, dealing with a culture clash between North and South, and a very cute young man who's posted pictures of her on a website of local "angels" possibly blowing her cover.
|Kim Jung-hwa
|Park Hyo-Jin / Lim Gye-Soon
|Gong Yoo
|Choi Ko-bong
|Nam Sang-mi
|Nam Jin-a
|Jadu
|Park Hyo-jin II
|Il-seob Baek
|Park Mu-sun
|Jo Dal-hwan
|Song Hyo-Kuk
