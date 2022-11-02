Not Available

Spy girl

  • Action
  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

M3 Entertainment

The plot of this film has a young beautiful spy from North Korea going south to capture another rogue spy. She goes undercover at Burger King and soon she's battling with her co-workers for the affections of the local boys, dealing with a culture clash between North and South, and a very cute young man who's posted pictures of her on a website of local "angels" possibly blowing her cover.

Cast

Kim Jung-hwaPark Hyo-Jin / Lim Gye-Soon
Gong YooChoi Ko-bong
Nam Sang-miNam Jin-a
JaduPark Hyo-jin II
Il-seob BaekPark Mu-sun
Jo Dal-hwanSong Hyo-Kuk

