1996

Spy Hard

  • Action
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 23rd, 1996

Studio

Hollywood Pictures

The evil Gen. Rancor has his sights set on world domination, and only one man can stop him: Dick Steele, also known as Agent WD-40. Rancor needs to obtain a computer circuit for the missile that he is planning to fire, so Steele teams up with Veronique Ukrinsky, a KGB agent whose father designed the chip. Together they try to locate the evil mastermind's headquarters, where Veronique's father and several other hostages are being held.

Cast

Leslie NielsenDick Steele
Nicollette SheridanVeronique Ukrinsky
Charles DurningThe Director
Marcia Gay HardenMiss Cheevus
Barry BostwickNorman Coleman
Andy GriffithGeneral Rancor

View Full Cast >

Images