2002

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 6th, 2002

Studio

Dimension Films

Exploring the further adventures of Carmen and Juni Cortez, who have now joined the family spy business as Level 2 OSS agents. Their new mission is to save the world from a mad scientist living on a volcanic island populated by an imaginative menagerie of creatures. On this bizarre island, none of the Cortez's gadgets work and they must rely on their wits--and each other--to survive and save the day.

Cast

Antonio BanderasGregorio Cortez
Carla GuginoIngrid Cortez
Alexa PenaVegaCarmen Cortez
Daryl SabaraJuni Cortez
Steve BuscemiRomero
Mike JudgeDonnagon

