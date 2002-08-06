Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams

Exploring the further adventures of Carmen and Juni Cortez, who have now joined the family spy business as Level 2 OSS agents. Their new mission is to save the world from a mad scientist living on a volcanic island populated by an imaginative menagerie of creatures. On this bizarre island, none of the Cortez's gadgets work and they must rely on their wits--and each other--to survive and save the day.
|Antonio Banderas
|Gregorio Cortez
|Carla Gugino
|Ingrid Cortez
|Alexa PenaVega
|Carmen Cortez
|Daryl Sabara
|Juni Cortez
|Steve Buscemi
|Romero
|Mike Judge
|Donnagon
