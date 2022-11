Not Available

SPYING TURNS TO SECURITY DETAIL AS A YOUNG COUPLE AVOIDS MURDER, THE MOB, AND THE PAST. Human cloning, surveillance, and a life threatening relationship take center stage in this romantic thriller. Re-Released in the fall of 2012, SPY tells the story of Dante LeClair (Vincent Pastore) who was forced by mob boss (Frank Vincent) to fund illegal and unethical medical experiments after his daughter Susan (Lora Kojovic) was injured.