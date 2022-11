Not Available

Squadron of Honor takes place during an American Legion convention, with newsreel shots of the genuine article interspersed among the reenacted scene. A murder is committed, and young legionnaire Blane (Don Terry) wants to find out who's responsible. The cops are convinced that pacifistic munitions executive Metcalf (Thurston Hall) committed the crime, but in fact Metcalf has been framed by pro-war armaments manufacturer Kimball (Robert Warwick).