A mysterious sculpture which is a remnant of the bygone political order hidden in the bushes on the square. One day the sculpture begins to communicate with the passers-by. It hums silently at first and its beautiful voice becomes a source of pleasure. Soon, however, it begins to sing louder and louder. The lyrics of the sculpture’s song gradually become clearer: “I’d like to ask you a question.” To avoid facing difficult issues, it causes the community’s complaints, misunderstandings and anger.