The horse girls from "Til siste hinder" (2011) is back and this time the scene is set for intrigue, summer flirt and broken hearts. It's summer, and Ida is home alone when she reluctantly falls in love with Gustav, which her ​​best friend Beate is in a distance relationship with. Molly runs away from Ida's 16-year anniversary, and after drinking herself drunk for the first time, she is exploited by Even . Even loses his best friend Luke, who turns in love with Molly. Hanne trying to keep a group of friends together, but it is not easy when everyone disappoints each other. Skvis is a very warm film about love, friendship and partying - and about young people's wobbly steps toward adult world.