Squeezed Up - Tales of Polynesian Pop and Kustom Kulture

Ten Days, Nineteen Cities, Twenty-Eight Locations, Two Hot Rods, Five Guys, and a Race. Squeezed Up is an unforgettable road trip across Southern California, combining Hot Rodding, Polynesian Pop, Tiki culture, Tattoos, and Kustom Kulture into a stunning and crazy master-piece. Experience every bump in the road with "The Wild Bunch," as they journey to preserve the past, while meeting with Painters, Surfers, Tattoo Artists, Bartenders, Tiki Makers, Hot Rod Builders, and more. Don't take yourself too seriously, conserve history, preserve and don't consume. Keep what makes you feel alive and live it. Come and join us on the road.