The Aikawas blow up an inflatable pool for Squid Girl, which she decides to put on the roof for privacy, only to end up sliding out to sea when it starts raining. Later, Goro faces embarrassment when his mother stops by the beach. Afterwards, Squid Girl becomes interested in sending a message in a bottle, only to find her bottle keeps washing back onto the shore, so the Three Stooges try to invent a rocket that will launch it far out to sea.