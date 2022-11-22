Squid Girl OVA 3

Not Available

The Southern Winds Owner is brought in to fill in for Chizuru at the Lemon, where his talent and cooking is outweighed by his robotic Fake Squid Girl blowing up in everyone's faces. However, he does manage to help out Squid Girl when she is chased by some hungry dogs. Later, Sanae attempts to hide her collection of Squid Girl memorabilia from Kiyomi when she comes round to visit, but gets found out when she returns for her bag. Instead of becoming disgusted with her, however, Kiyomi becomes impressed by Sanae's talent. Afterwards, a police officer named Keiko Furukawa comes by the Lemon, initially becoming suspicious of Squid Girl but soon befriending her.