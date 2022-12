Not Available

He Can Make Any Girl Squirt. . . Now He'll Teach You How! Axel Braun, the magic man whose hands are insured for $2,000,000 each, finally reveals his secrets. That's right, Axel will teach you how to properly stimulate the G-spot and make every girl ejaculate! Join the squirt-master and his disciples as they take on an incredible cast of 10 beauties for the first installment of the hottest, wettest, most exhilarating class in town!