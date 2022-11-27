Squirtwoman: Wasteland

Not Available

Elegant Angel reboots its award-winning squirt series as a feature. Director Dread Neck pays homage to the 2013 multi-award winning feature Wasteland with breathtaking cinematography and Kleio pulls out the stops for the roll with jaw-dropping squirt scenes and her very first DP! Following a nuclear war, the world has become a desert wasteland and civilization has collapsed. Traumatized by the loss of her husband, Kleio roams in search of a new hope but quickly finds out she's being hunted for her secret that can save humanity.