Sreekrishnapurathe Nakshathrathilakkam

Not Available

The plot revolves around the life in a typical, Malayali household- consisting of four brothers. The first three brothers are married to- Kausalya, Indumati, Anandam, 3 naiive, and shallow wives who adore their husbands dearly and whom the husbands equally love. The family is headed by their father, Munshi Parameshwaran Pillai, a veteran Gandhian teacher respected by everyone in their village. the household is a happy, peaceful and satisfied one until the arrival of their new neighbor- an irresistibly charming and beautiful South Indian heroine- Yamuna Rani. This turns the household upside down and sends the ladies into a frenzy.