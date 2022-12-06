Not Available

Adapted from an original novel titled Fatimah《花蒂玛》by Chua Boon Hean, 'Sri Menanti' is a poignant portrayal of an intercultural romance inhibited by racial prejudice and segregation, religious conservatism, and repressive social mores. The film stars Malay actress Zaiton and Hong Kong actor Paul Chang as the star-crossed lovers who seek in the Other not only connection and acceptance but also escape and freedom. Released in both Malay and Mandarin-dubbed versions, the film was unprecedented in the Singapore film industry for casting both local Malay and Hong Kong Chinese film stars.