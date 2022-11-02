Not Available

Gopanna (Nagarjuna) is a happy-go-lucky guy and marries his childhood love Kamala (Sneha). He secures the job of Tahasildar for Husnabad on the recommendation of his maternal uncles Akkanna and Madanna. He gets inspired by the devotion shown by Dammakka towards Lord Rama and the way she protects the idols of Rama, Seeta and Lakshmana. He becomes a great devotee of Lord Rama over night. He vows that he would stay in open place just like statue of Lord Rama till a temple is constructed. He collects 6 lakhs of coins through donations and constructs Rama temple in Bhadrachalam with the guidance of his guru Kabir Das (ANR). A few ill-minded people misinform emperor Taanisha (Nasseer) that Gopanna misused emperor’s money to construct temple. Meanwhile, Kabir Das confers Gopanna the title of Sri Ramadasu on the insistence of Lord Rama. The rest of the story is all about how Tanisha realizes his mistake and sets Sri Ramadasu free.