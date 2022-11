Not Available

Sri Shirdi Saibaba Mahathyam (Telugu: శ్రీ షిర్డీ సాయిబాబా మహత్యం) is a 1986 Telugu Biographical film directed by K. Vasu. It is based on the life of Bhagwan Shirdi Sai Baba, who has preached and practiced Religious humanism. Vijayachander portrayed the role of Baba. It was dubbed into Hindi as Shirdi Sai Baba Ki Kahani and into Tamil as Sri Shirdi Saibaba.