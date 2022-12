Not Available

Sripada Srinivasa Rao aka Sri Sri (Krishna) is a well-known law professor in Visakha. Sri Sri's Daughter Swetha prepares a Documentary on the negative impact of the violations of JK Industries on the tribals in the agency. That's when she gets killed by the Son of JK Industries MD & two other Youth. Sri Sri moves court but justice was denied. What path he choose to take revenge on the accused forms the rest of the story..!