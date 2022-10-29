1982

Série noire

  • Drama
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 24th, 1982

Studio

Prospectacle

Franck Poupart is a slightly neurotic door-to-door salesman in a sinister part of Paris' suburbs. He meets Mona, a teenager, who's been made a prostitute by her own aunt. Franck would like to change his life and also save Mona from her aunt. Murder is the only solution he finds to achieve his goal... A very gloomy movie, exuding dispair and uneasiness, with pathetic characters.

Cast

Bernard BlierStaplin
Marie TrintignantMona
Myriam Boyerjeanne Poupart
Jeanne HervialeThe aunt
Andreas KatsulasAndreas Tikides
Anne SimonMarcel, the police inspector

