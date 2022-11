Not Available

Sringkhal is a Assamese drama film directed by Prabin Hazarika, based on an Assamese short story by Dr. Bhabendra Nath Saikia of the same name. Based against a rural backdrop, Sringkhal portrays how a widow, Ambika, struggles for survival and brings up her children after her husband passes away. Jaya Seal Ghosh and Badal Das respectively won the Best Actor Female and Best Supporting Actor Male for their performance in this film in Prag Cine Awards 2014.