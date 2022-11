Not Available

Presenting the stories of the past, contemporary and traditions, cultures, well-being as well as ancient skits Blended with the funny story of Srithanachai, a well-known and familiar folk tale character. The story of Srithananchai's life that is both innocence, fun and witty, second to none. Intelligent solution A fun, intense intelligence battle showdown, but when faced with a rival that may cause Srithayachai to face defeat, hilarious!