Not Available

" S.S Belgenland World Cruise (1927) is comprised of 16mm home footage from a wealthy Chicago citizen William Olson aboard the luxury ocean liner S.S. Belgenland. Filmed from 1927-28 on a cruise around the world, this footage is one of the first examples of an amateur travelogue. Rediscovered in 2015, the footage was restored, and a new work was commissioned by the Red Star Line Museum. That work, by FES composer Peter Vermeersch, was re-edited “entirely according to his own understanding and with a healthy disinterest for the documentary and historical value of the images.” " - Kevin Dong