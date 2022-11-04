SS Strike at Dawn

Not Available

During the Battle of Sutjeska, headquarters one of the a partisan detachment, decides to enter deeper into the forest to save a few soldiers and wounded from inevitable death. Commander of the detachment, sent a group of fighters in the reconnaissance. As time goes on, the Germans are getting closer to discovering the detachment and wounded, hunger, exhaustion, forcing people to surrender, but at the time of surrender, and when the Germans discovered detachment, there is a sudden rescue from the group that was in the field reconnaissance.