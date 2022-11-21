Ssangbeolhan

Not Available

Heo-Don marries So-Yeon who saved his life, and goes to Han Yang to succeed in the world with the help of his father-in-law. But Heo-Don, a very ambitious man, remarries some magistrate's daughter Kil-Rae, and doesn't want to meet So-Yeon and her servant Pal-Bok, who get killed accused of committing adultery. Jang-Hyeon, So-Yeon's brother, is appointed as a new magistrate in the town after the former one was scared to death by So-Yeon's ghost. Getting to know that his sister's death was by false accusation, Jang-Hyeon investigates the case. Heo-Don, feeling guilty of what he's done, kills his wife and himself in front of Jang-Hyeon.