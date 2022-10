Not Available

Lee (Samuel Anoyke) has been out of prison for only four months and is already cracking under the pressure of looking after his mum and raising his daughter while coping with the death of his baby brother Darren. His only relief from the stress and nightmares is workmate Phil (Richard Oldham) who during their night shift job enlightens him with tales of the good old days of the Poll Tax riots and copious cups of tea.