When Pamela, a shopaholic, fails to enter university, she decides with a friend, Gino, to find a shortcut to get wealthy and successful without a further degree. Pamela tells Gino that to support her shopping habit, she wants to be a mistress of rich older men. Gino strongly disagrees, but nothing can stop Pamela’s determination. The execution of her plan is not easy. Even so, Pamela’s dream never fades away.