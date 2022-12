Not Available

Ssukh (translation: Happiness) is the Story of 2 families. When Bhavana (Aarti Chabria) who is a divorcee visits her friend Sushila (Priti Jhangiani) and her husband Chanderprakash (Govinda), she begins to understand the true meaning of the word 'love' and the importance of family values. Meanwhile, trials and tribulations of the family begin as they get trapped by their enemies in a vicious circle wealth and fame. It's the test of true friendship...